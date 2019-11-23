Dozens of people have died in flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo when the Congo River and its tributaries burst their banks, a charity and media reports said on Saturday, as heavy rains also lashed east Africa.

Twenty-five people were reported to have been killed in the northwestern province of Equator bordering Congo-Brazzaville, Congolese media reports said.

"We declare that the province of Equator is disaster-stricken," provincial interior minister Jean Julie Mwamolanda told news site news.cd.

A spokesman for the Catholic charity Caritas-Congo said that "local authorities have recorded ten deaths in the province of North Ubangi".

More than 180,000 people required humanitarian assistance in the same northern region which borders Central Africa, which has also been hit by rains and floods in the past month.

"The waters are coming down (but) this opens the door to illness," added Caritas' Guy-Marin Kamandji.