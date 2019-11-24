Voting has ended in Hong Kong with a massive turnout in an election seen as a barometer of public support for anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the Chinese territory since June.

The Electoral Affairs Commission did not immediately provide the final turnout rate but earlier it said that 69 percent of the city's 4.1 million registered voters had cast ballots.

That sharply exceeded the 47 percent turnout in the same election four years ago.

The government said nearly a third of the record 4.13 million citizens registered to vote had cast their ballots within five hours of polls opening, more than double the rate seen over the same timeframe during the last election in 2015.

Joel Flynn reports.

Referendum on Beijing

The selection of 452 councillors handling community-level concerns like bus routes and garbage collection traditionally generates little excitement but has taken on new significance following months of political unrest.

Hong Kong has been buffeted by mass rallies and violent clashes pitting police against protesters who are agitating for direct popular elections of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's government, as well as a probe into alleged police brutality.

District councils have long been dominated by the pro-Beijing establishment, and voters seeking change hope that weakening that grip will give their movement fresh momentum.

"I hope this ballot can increase our voice in the council," 19-year-old student Michael Ng, voting for the first time in his life, told AFP.

"Even though one ballot can only help a little, I still hope it can bring change to society and support street protests in some way."

The vote is the closest that Hong Kongers get to direct representation.