TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired - Akar
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey would have to look for alternatives if it could not acquire US F-35 jets over the purchase of the advanced Russian S-400 air-defence system.
Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired - Akar
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attend a briefing at the Land Forces' Forward Joint Operation Command Center in Sanliurfa, Turkey, November 3, 2019. / Reuters Archive
November 23, 2019

Turkey said on Saturday it would look for alternative fighter jets if it could not acquire F-35s for any reason.

"All should be aware that Turkey will have to look for alternatives if F-35s [jets] cannot be acquired for any reason," National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at an interview with Al Jazeera.

Turkey's acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 air-defence system prompted the US administration to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program in July.

The US maintains that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Recommended

'S400s to be activated'

On Thursday, Akar said Turkey would activate as planned S-400 missile defence systems, once the relevant military personnel complete their training.

He said that the training efforts were ongoing on the operation of the missile defence hardware.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry