The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and wounded 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

"The PKK/YPG terror organisation, which is no different from Daesh [also known as ISIS], continues to slaughter innocent civilians," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that "baby-killer terrorists" attacked civilians at work in an industrial area of Tel Abyad district with a bomb-laden vehicle, killing three and injuring 20 others, according to initial reports.

TRT World's Yasin Eken brings more from Turkey-Syria border.