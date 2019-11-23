WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK car bomb kills at least 3 civilians, wounds 20 in northern Syria
The attack comes after Turkey reached two separate deals last month with the US and Russia to pause its anti-terror operation in northern Syria to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.
YPG/PKK car bomb kills at least 3 civilians, wounds 20 in northern Syria
A burning vehicle is seen after an attack with bomb laden vehicle in industrial zone of Tel Abyad, Syria, on November 23, 2019. / AA
November 23, 2019

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and wounded 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

"The PKK/YPG terror organisation, which is no different from Daesh [also known as ISIS], continues to slaughter innocent civilians," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that "baby-killer terrorists" attacked civilians at work in an industrial area of Tel Abyad district with a bomb-laden vehicle, killing three and injuring 20 others, according to initial reports.

TRT World's Yasin Eken brings more from Turkey-Syria border.

Recommended

Turkey, on October 9, launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara has reached two separate deals with the US and Russia to pause the operation in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate the refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise