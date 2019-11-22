Corporal Hasan belonged to the 20th corp, 36th Battalion, 8th Squadron. He was one of the rearguard troops left in Jerusalem that the Ottoman Army used to prevent pillage and maintain order and safety. According to tradition, the victor of the war never treats rearguard troops as war captives in a captured city.

When British troops entered Jerusalem, they wanted a small force to stay in the city to avoid a potential negative public reaction after entering the holy city of Jerusalem.

Until 1972, 47 years ago, when the late Turkish journalist Ilhan Bardakci accompanied Turkish officials and businessmen on a courtesy visit to Israel, nobody in the Turkish public had heard of Corporal Hasan.

Bardakci says the trip was like any other until the fourth day where he witnessed an emotional moment in Quds (Jerusalem in Arabic).

“Because on the fourth day of the visit, they [Israeli officials] led us around in historical and touristic places and we arrived at Al Aqsa Mosque in the cortege. I felt thrilled while climbing to the upstairs of the sacred mosque. They call the upstairs courtyard ‘12,000 chandelier courtyard’ where Yavuz Sultan Selim lit 12,000 candles in chandeliers. The magnificent Ottoman Army performed isha prayer by candlelight, the name refers to it.”

Then, he saw a man over 90 years old in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Mosque, who drew Bardakci’s attention.

Bardakci asked the foreign affairs official who was standing near him in the courtyard of the mosque. The official replied saying: “I don’t know, maybe just an insane man who just stands here, never asks anything to anyone, never looks to anyone."

Bardakci was not satisfied with that answer and said, “I was old enough to know that no one would glower at a courtyard without a good reason. What I couldn’t get was that if his shimmering white beard was because of the breeze or the heavy burden of the years.”

He was not sure about whether he should speak to him. He realised that while he was getting closer, the old man did not move. Then, Bardakci approached the old man and said “As-Salaam-Alaikum father". The old man hesitantly replied to him saying “Wa Alaykum As-Salam, son."