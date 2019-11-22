WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seoul to suspend expiry of intelligence sharing pact with Japan
Seoul and Tokyo are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and the wayward North. But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by their history.
Seoul to suspend expiry of intelligence sharing pact with Japan
Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's presidential national security office, speaks at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, November 22, 2019. / AP
November 22, 2019

South Korea will suspend the expiry of a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Seoul said Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row.

Kim You-geun, a national security official at Seoul's presidential Blue House, confirmed the accord, known as GSOMIA, would not be allowed to lapse at midnight.

"The Japanese government has expressed their understanding," he said.

Seoul and Tokyo are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and the wayward North.

But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Recommended

The latest manifestation of their dispute over wartime history has escalated into a conflict over trade in the wake of South Korean court rulings against Japanese companies.

Seoul announced in August it would terminate the General Security of Military Agreement (GSOMIA) – which enables the two US allies to directly share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear capacity. It had been due to expire at midnight.

The United States had frequently urged its two main allies in the region to bury the hatchet, stressing that the only countries to benefit from the row were North Korea and China.

The suspension of the expiry date comes on the condition that GSOMIA can still "be terminated at any time," said Kim.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise