Burkina Faso authorities said 18 "terrorists" were killed when they attempted to attack a police base in the north of the country, where security services have been struggling to quell a rising militant revolt.

"The attackers were repulsed thanks to a prompt response," police said in a statement after Wednesday's assault in Arbinda, Soum Province.

One police officer was killed and seven officers were injured, the statement added.

Weapons, motorcycles and GPS equipment belonging to the militants were recovered from the scene.