WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eighteen militants killed in Burkina Faso – police
The militant attack on a police base in the north of the country also left one police officer dead and seven officers injured, police said.
Eighteen militants killed in Burkina Faso – police
Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol in a village of Gorgadji in Sahel area, Burkina Faso March 3, 2019. / Reuters Archive
November 21, 2019

Burkina Faso authorities said 18 "terrorists" were killed when they attempted to attack a police base in the north of the country, where security services have been struggling to quell a rising militant revolt.

"The attackers were repulsed thanks to a prompt response," police said in a statement after Wednesday's assault in Arbinda, Soum Province.

One police officer was killed and seven officers were injured, the statement added.

Weapons, motorcycles and GPS equipment belonging to the militants were recovered from the scene.

Recommended

It comes after the Burkina Faso army said it had killed 32 "terrorists" last week in two operations in the north of the impoverished and politically fragile Sahel country.

The country's badly equipped, poorly trained and underfunded security forces have been unable to stem militant violence, which has intensified throughout 2019 to become almost daily.

Attacks have been claimed by a range of militant groups, including Al Qaeda and Daesh.

The Sahel region, including Burkina Faso's neighbours Mali and Niger, has been afflicted by the violence despite the presence of the regional G5 Sahel force as well as troops from the US and former colonial power France.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise