A Sydney man has been charged for punching and stomping on a heavily pregnant woman unprovoked, in what was described as an "Islamophobic" attack by a leading Australian Islamic association.

Shocking security camera footage showed a man approaching a table of three women wearing headscarves as they chatted at a cafe in the city's west on Wednesday.

Seemingly without provocation, the 43-year-old suspect is seen lunging over the table to attack a 31-year-old woman, who police said is 38 weeks pregnant.

After several frenzied punches, the woman fell to the ground and was stamped on, before bystanders wrestled the assailant away.

'Islamophobic attack'

Police said a suspect has been charged with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray" and denied bail.