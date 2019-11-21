United Auto Workers President Gary Jones abruptly resigned Wednesday, capping a tumultuous day that saw union leaders move to oust him, and General Motors accusing rival Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit of bribing union officials to get more favourable contract terms from the UAW.

Jones has notified the union that he would retire, his attorney, Bruce Maffeo of New York, said in an email.

The news of Jones’ resignation came shortly after the UAW’s International Executive Board filed paperwork to expel him and Regional Director Vance Pearson from the union over allegations raised by a federal investigation into union corruption that has resulted in multiple arrests starting in 2017. The move to oust the two leaders would have brought union trials for both.

Pearson is facing criminal charges while Jones has not been charged but federal agents raided his suburban Detroit home in August.

In the email, Maffeo said Jones decided to step down before learning of the move to oust him.

Jones, who has been a UAW member for 44 years and started as a factory worker, stepped down to let the union focus on its core mission of improving the lives of members and their families, Maffeo said.

Pearson’s status with the union was not clear late Wednesday. A message was left seeking comment from his attorney.

Jones’ departure came just hours after General Motors filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing UAW officials.

The unprecedented lawsuit, filed Wednesday in US District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labour agreements with the union.

The lawsuit alleges that Fiat Chrysler corrupted the bargaining process with the UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 union contracts to gain advantages over General Motors.

“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain concessions” from the union, GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said.

“FCA’s manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labour costs and operational advantages for it, causing harm to GM.”