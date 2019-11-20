Attacks by Syrian regime leader Assad's forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians, including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in an updated toll, said a ground-to-ground missile fired by regime forces that hit a makeshift camp for the displaced near Qah village close to the border with Turkey killed 15 civilians, including six children, and wounded around 40 others.

The missile crashed near a maternity facility in the camp, it said.

Elsewhere, "Russian military aircraft" targeted the town of Maarat al Numan in the south of the province, the Observatory said, and "six civilians were killed, among them four children."

A number of people were wounded in the raid, some "in a critical state," and the toll there was likely to rise, the Britain-based monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman reported.

A photographer who works with AFP saw rescue workers retrieve the dust-covered body of a girl from debris and place her in an ambulance.

Parts of Idlib region are dominated by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a former Al Qaeda affiliate.