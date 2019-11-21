Three navy vessels that Moscow seized last year and handed back to Ukraine have arrived at a Ukrainian port, though Kiev said they were stripped of some equipment.

The Nikopol, the Berdyansk and the Yany Kapu were seized in November 2018 in the Kerch Strait in the most serious confrontation between Moscow and Kiev since the conflict in east Ukraine started in 2014.

The two gunboats and a tugboat were handed back this week [November 18] after they were held in evidence following what Moscow says was an illegal breach of the Russian border.

The ships were welcomed back on Wednesday evening by the Ukrainian navy and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who reviewed them in the Black Sea navy port in Ochakiv.

"I am very happy that our navy vessels are back where they belong. As promised, we have brought back our sailors and our ships," Zelenskiy said.

"Some of the equipment is missing, as well as some weapons," he said. "There will be an investigation. We will see all of the details."

Russia denies tampering with ships