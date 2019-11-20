Israeli kingmaker politician Avigdor Lieberman on Wednesday refused to endorse a candidate for prime minister, pushing the country toward a new election for the third time in less than a year.

Lieberman’s comments came ahead of a midnight deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival, Benny Gantz, to form a coalition. Without Lieberman, Gantz appears unable to secure the required majority in parliament to be prime minister.

If Israel is forced into a third election, it would be entering uncharted waters, with opinion polls already predicting a very similar deadlock.

But a new campaign could benefit the embattled Netanyahu, who is expected to be indicted on corruption charges in the coming weeks.

Netanyahu would be best-positioned to fight any charges from the prime minister’s office.

'I made every effort'

Lieberman, who heads a small secular, ultranationalist party, triggered the September election after refusing to join Netanyahu’s traditional allies of hard-line and religious parties following earlier elections in April.

Lieberman, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, has objected to the outsize influence of ultra-Orthodox religious parties.

The September vote left Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White party both short of a majority without Lieberman’s support. But after weeks of negotiations, Lieberman told reporters he could not endorse either side.

“I made every effort. I turned over every stone,” he said.

Lieberman said he objected to Netanyahu’s alliance with “messianic” religious parties, while he also accused Gantz of reaching out to religious parties and not negotiating in good faith.

“Who is to blame in this situation? Both parties together” he said. “There was an impressive blame game from both parties, but at the end it was a blame game, with no real will to take tough and dramatic decisions.”

Gantz was given the opportunity to form a government last month after Netanyahu failed in the task.

A former military chief, Gantz has a midnight deadline to present a potential coalition government. If he fails, as expected, the country enters the final 21-day period for any candidate to present a majority before new elections are called.

But after weeks of failed talks, the odds of any candidate succeeding in forming a government appear low.