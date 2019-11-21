Iraqi security and hospital officials say one protester has died after clashes with security forces on a strategic bridge in central Baghdad, bringing the death toll following a day of violence to 8.

The officials say security forces hurled smoke bombs at demonstrators late Thursday on Sinak bridge, which leads to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

More than 90 people were wounded so far.

Security and medical officials said three protesters were killed and 24 wounded on Baghdad's Rasheed Street late afternoon following heavy altercations with security forces who used tear gas, sound bombs and live rounds to disperse them.

The officials said two protesters were killed when tear gas canisters struck them and one was killed by live ammunition. The clashes took place near Ahrar Bridge, the officials said.

Four protesters were killed and some 48 wounded earlier in fighting near the bridge.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Protests at key bridges

Hospital sources said some of the wounded protesters had injuries sustained from live ammunition and others were wounded by rubber bullets and tears gas canisters.