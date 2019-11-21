Amnesty International issued a scathing indictment of the world’s dominant internet corporations, arguing in a new report that Google and Facebook should be forced to abandon what it calls their surveillance-based business model because it is “predicated on human rights abuse.”

The London-based global rights group said in the 60-page report published on Thursday that the business model of what it calls the “Surveillance Giants” is “inherently incompatible with the right to privacy.”

Google and Facebook likewise threaten a range of other rights, including freedom expression and the right to equality and non-discrimination, the group said.

The report said the company’s practice of vacuuming up personal data in order to feed voracious advertising businesses represents an unprecedented assault on privacy rights.

'Faustian bargain'

It says the companies force people to make a “Faustian bargain” to share their data in order to access Google and Facebook services that have grown to dominate the global public square.

“This ubiquitous surveillance has undermined the very essence of the right to privacy,” the report said, adding that the companies’ “use of algorithmic systems to create and infer detailed profiles on people interferes with our ability to shape our own identities within a private sphere.”