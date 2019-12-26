Turkey's highest court on Thursday ruled in favour of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government's two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression.

The judges voted 10-6 in favour of Wikipedia, Anadolu Agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the government and it was not immediately clear when access to the website would be restored.

Over two years of court battle

Wikipedia was blocked on April 29, 2017, due to articles and comments that Ankara believes falsely linked Turkey to various terrorist groups, according to the communications ministry.