Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday submitted his resignation to parliament after refusing to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister.

"Out of my desire to stop blood and maintain peace, and with due respect to Asaad al Edani, I refuse to nominate him," Salih said.

"Therefore I put my willingness to resign the post of president to members of parliament so that they decide as representatives of the people what they see fit."

Salih said that he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.

The Bina bloc, led by Iran-backed militia leader Hadi al Amiri, had nominated Basra Governor Edani to be the next prime minister.

But Salih said in a statement that appointing Edani would not placate protesters demanding an independent prime minister with no party affiliation or help calm the unrest that has rocked the country.

Ready to quit

Salih said that because the constitution does not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to quit.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and the protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty.