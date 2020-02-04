WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka scraps Tamil national anthem at Independence Day
Tamil politicians requested Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to continue the practice of singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem, recognised by the constitution to give the community a sense of belonging.
Sri Lanka scraps Tamil national anthem at Independence Day
Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 4, 2020 / Reuters
February 4, 2020

Sri Lanka's new government declined to sing the national anthem in Tamil, the country's second national language, during the island's Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, a departure from the previous government, which sang the anthem in the country's two primary languages to promote ethnic harmony in the aftermath of a decades-long civil war.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last year largely with votes of majority Buddhist Sinhalese. Minority Tamils overwhelmingly voted against him. Rajapaksa was a top defence official in the civil war and played a major role in defeating the rebel Tamil Tigers.

Many ethnic Tamil civilians were killed or went missing in the war.

The country's 72nd anniversary of independence from Britain was celebrated in Colombo with military parades and air shows.

Rajapaksa said in his speech that he is the president of all communities, reiterating a sentiment he made in his elections speech.

"I have the vision that I must serve as the leader of the country looking after all citizens rather than serve as a political leader concerned only about a particular community," he said.

"As the President today, I represent the entire Sri Lankan nation irrespective of ethnicity, religion, party affiliation or other differences," Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa supporters opposed singing the national anthem in the Tamil language during the previous administration.

Recommended

Tamil politicians had requested Rajapaksa to continue the practice of singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem recognised by the constitution in order to give the Tamil community a sense of belonging to the country after decades of estrangement with the state.

At a separate location, a group of civil activists from both Sinhala and Tamil communities sang both versions of the anthem in a show of support of the Tamils.

Tamil Tiger rebels fought a 26-year civil war to create an independent state for ethnic Tamils, complaining of systemic marginalisation by the Sinhalese majority-controlled state since independence.

Sri Lankan troops crushed the rebels in 2009, with Rajapaksa playing a key role as a defence bureaucrat in the government led by his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to conservative United Nations estimates, about 100,000 people were killed in the civil war.

Both the government and the rebels were accused of committing serious human rights violations.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin