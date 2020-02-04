Nearly 50 Catalan and other lawmakers who advocate their regions' independence from Spain boycotted Monday's ceremonial opening of the nation's legislative season to protest the presence of the royal family.

The representatives of five parties from the northern regions of Catalonia, the Basque Country and Galicia say the position of the king is “anachronistic" and should be rooted out of Spanish politics.

Their symbolic gesture of not attending the first national parliament session since a new left-wing government was sworn in last month exposes the difficulties that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces in the coming months.

His coalition with the far-left United We Can (Podemos) party will need votes from the separatist parties to pass the nation's 2020 spending plan and any other significant legislation. Sanchez's Socialists have been supportive of King Felipe VI and his father Juan Carlos I, the former monarch.

Shortly before Monday's highly formal ceremony began at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, a leading lawmaker with Catalonia's ERC party read from ta joint manifesto from the five pro-independence parties, which declared that: “We have no king.”

“The majority of the Catalan, Basque and Galician societies reject the figure of an anachronistic institution that is ... based on the goal of maintaining and imposing the unity of Spain and its laws,” read Gabriel Rufian.