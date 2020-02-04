A South African court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for embattled former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing over corruption charges he faces related to a 1990s arms deal.

But the execution of the warrant will be deferred until May 6 when the case is due to resume.

Zuma's lawyers told the court that he was ill and receiving treatment abroad.

The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg issued the warrant after it questioned the authenticity of the sick note said to have been signed by a military doctor.

"The court accepts that Mr Zuma may be unwell," said judge Dhaya Pillay. "But this court needs reliable evidence that Mr Zuma is indeed ill."

"It is not clear that (the doctor) is indeed a regular practitioner," she said.

'No sympathy'

Zuma's lawyer Dan Mantsha told reporters outside the courtroom that "our courts have no sympathy, no compassion".