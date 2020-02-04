On a Sunday last week, militants blew up a section of the recently inaugurated gas pipeline linking Israel and Egypt. The pipeline marked a reversal of roles between the two countries as Israel is now supplying Egypt with gas.

The attack was reminiscent of a spate of such occurrences in the aftermath of the Arab Spring which spiked shortly after Egypt's late president Mohammed Morsi was deposed from power in a coup in 2013 and continued until 2014.

A terrorist group affiliated with Daesh claimed the attack was aimed at disrupting relations between the two countries.

There are, however, conflicting reports about whether the pipeline connecting Israel's newly inaugurated Leviathan field, which started supplying gas to Egypt on January 6, or a domestic pipeline was impacted.

"The situation now is much different than it was in 2011-2014 during the height of the attacks against the pipeline," says Oded Berkowitz, an Israeli intelligence analyst, speaking to TRT World.

The Wilayat Sinai, the militant group behind the attack was formed shortly after the former authoritarian Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak was deposed. The militant group allied with local tribes in the vast region which borders Israel and kicked out Egyptian security forces resulting in a low-level insurgency in the region.

Many of the local tribes have grievances against the Egyptian state, which they feel has left them economically deprived or treated them harshly. It was not until 2014 that the extremist group decided to pledge allegiance to Daesh.

While the gas pipelines connecting Israel and Egypt overlap with the militant group's area of operation, "the level of the security vacuum and militant activity of those years [2011-14] cannot be compared to today," says Berkowitz who is also the Deputy Director of Intelligence at MAX Security.