With the European Green Deal, the EU countries aspire to be the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and they have launched several ambitious measures to generate sustainable clean energy across the continent.

By investing in solar and wind power, together with hydro power, tidal power, geothermal energy, and recycling of waste, European countries will enjoy certain benefits such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on fossil fuels.

The new green energy investments will also stipulate employment by creating a market for green technologies.

The European Green Deal also aims to reduce carbon emission by 50 percent compared with 1990s levels.

Here are the key takeaways of the five EU countries moving toward a climate-neutral continent.

Germany

The most industrialised country in Europe, Germany is the main torchbearer of the European Green Deal.

The share of renewable energy in the overall power supply mix in Germany increased by 5.4 percentage points last year to 46 percent.

Europe's biggest economy is planning to provide 65 percent of total energy production from renewable sources by 2030.

On the other hand, Germany will leave nuclear energy by 2022 and plan an orderly exit from coal energy in the long-term.

A decade ago the share of clean energy sources was about 17 percent in the country.

France

France is the country most dependent on nuclear energy in Europe to meet its energy needs.

In 2010, nuclear energy’s share was 74 percent of the total energy production of the country, while renewable share was about 15 percent.

Today, renewable sources constitute nearly 20 percent of total energy production in the second largest economy of Europe.

According to GlobalData, clean energy share will soar to 42 percent by 2023.

With the planning investment, France will try to decrease nuclear energy share.

Spain