Turkey warned Russia not to get involved as it retaliated against the Syrian regime for killing five of its soldiers in Idlib, northwest Syria on Monday. Ankara said it eliminated 76 regime soldiers in response.

"I want to especially tell the Russian authorities that our interlocutor here is not you but the (Syrian) regime, and do not stand in our way," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters ahead of a trip to Kiev.

Erdogan said Turkey would continue to retaliate against attacks on its forces.

Later in Kiev, Erdogan said he hoped "that everyone will assume their obligations under the Astana and Sochi agreements."

"It cannot continue like this and a response has been given," Erdogan said. "We will make them pay the necessary price and will continue to do so."

At least five Turkish soldiers and three civilians were killed while seven others wounded in shelling by Syrian regime forces in Idlib on Monday, the Turkish defence ministry said.

It said Turkish military hit 54 regime targets eliminating 76 regime soldiers.

"In this context, we continue our work and take additional measures to ensure the continuity of the ceasefires, to ensure the security of our troops, and to prevent migration and end the humanitarian drama in which people live in difficult terrain and climate conditions," Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Moscow knew Turkish positions

Russia, responding on Monday, said the Turkish military came under fire from Syrian forces because Moscow had not been warned about Turkey's operations in Syria's northwest Idlib region, the Tass news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

Turkish air force planes did not violate Syria's border and no attacks on Syrian regime troops were recorded, the ministry added.

Refuting Russia's claims, Turkey's governing party spokesman said Ankara had provided the information to Moscow.

"The current mechanisms operated as usual," Omer Celik said.

The Turkish defence ministry said the Syrian regime forces had also been notified about the positions of the Turkish forces beforehand.

Operation updates

Earlier Erdogan said "some 40 positions have been targeted in an ongoing operation," adding between 30 to 35 regime troops were killed in the operation.

He said Turkey was shelling positions in Idlib identified by its National Intelligence Organisation with howitzers and F-16 fighter jets.

He underlined that Turkey's target is not Russia but the Syrian regime.

Air strikes kill 14 civilians

Meanwhile, air strikes by the Russia-backed regime killed 14 civilians on Sunday in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib, a war monitor said.

Moscow-backed regime forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the opposition and rebel-dominated region in recent weeks, chipping at its southern edge and causing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Eight of those killed on Sunday died in a regime barrel bomb attack in the town of Sarmeen, seven from the same family, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rescue workers pulled the bodies of a nine-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy from the debris of a two-storey building, an AFP correspondent in the town said.

Their father, Abu Fida, stood by weeping.

"It's a terrible disaster," he said.

Abu Fida said he and his family had fled bombardment on Sarmeen on Thursday, with just the clothes on their back.

They returned on Saturday night to collect their belongings, deciding to spend one last night at home before leaving for good.