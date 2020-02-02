British police on Sunday shot dead a man in south London, after at least two people were stabbed in a "terrorist-related" incident.

An eye-witness described seeing a man "with a machete and silver canisters on his chest" fleeing from police before they opened fire.

The Metropolitan Police said the man died at around 2:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Streatham High Road, a busy thoroughfare lined with shops in a residential neighbourhood.

The shooting, on a busy street packed with Sunday shoppers, came just over two months after a convicted terrorist was shot dead by police on London Bridge after he killed two people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services for their response. "My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," he said,

Interior Minister Priti Patel paid tribute to the bravery of the police and emergency services and said she was being kept updated.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement: "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life –– here in London we will never let them succeed."

'Machete and silver canisters'

An AFP reporter at the scene said the high street was blocked off with police tape, with buses backed up outside the cordon, as uniformed police officers kept the public away.

The Met added it believed there were two victims injured in the incident and was awaiting an update on their conditions.

London Ambulance Service said it was "treating a number of patients at the scene".

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the police force said on Twitter.

"We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2 pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead.