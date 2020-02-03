The ongoing attacks by Bashar al Assad regime in Syria and its allies have forced some 151,000 civilians to flee from Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, over the last week, according to a group that tracks conflict displacements in Syria.

The forced migration gained momentum in Eriha, Jabal Zawiya and Saraqeb regions of Idlib province due to intensified attacks, Mohammad Hallaj, director of Syria's Response Coordination Group, said.

With the latest displacements, the number of people displaced from Idlib and Aleppo since November 2019 has mounted to 692,000.

Located in northwestern Syria, Idlib province is the stronghold of the opposition, anti-government armed groups and militants since the outbreak of war in 2011.

Idlib has come under attack by the regime forces, Iranian-backed militants, and Russian warplanes, forcing hundreds of thousands of Syrians to flee.

The majority of the displaced people arrived at the camps near the Turkish border while some others took refuge in the areas cleared of terror elements following Turkey's military campaigns in northern Syria.

Displacement of children

UNICEF said on Saturday that violence last week forced 6,500 children to flee daily, bringing the total number of displaced children in northwest Syria to more than 300,000 since early December.

The regime, which controls more than 70 percent of Syria, has repeatedly vowed to reclaim the entire country, including Idlib.

Both the Syrian regime and its Russian ally, whose air power has been critical to Damascus' military gains in recent years, deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.