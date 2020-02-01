Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday announced a cut of "all ties" with Israel and the US, including security cooperation, days after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East plan, instantly rejected by Palestinians.

Abbas spoke at an Arab League meeting in Cairo –– where all members rejected US plan –– called after US President Donald Trump presented the "deal of the century", which is seen as staunchly favouring Israel, but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited but splintered state.

"We are informing you that there will be no relations with you (Israel) and the US, including on security cooperation," Abbas said.

He added that the US plan was in "violation of the (autonomy) accords" launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and the Palestinians.

The Palestinian leader said the decision follows the US and Israel's "disavowal of signed agreements and international legitimacy".

Israel and the Palestinian Authority's security forces have long cooperated in policing areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The PA also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA, which continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting the Trump administration's efforts in 2017.

League rejects Trump plan

During the meeting, the Arab League announced its rejection of Trump's controversial plan.

The pan-Arab bloc said in a statement that it "rejects the US-Israeli 'deal of the century' considering that it does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people."

Arab leaders also vowed "not to ... cooperate with the US administration to implement this plan."

Israel 'an occupying power'

Israel will have to "bear responsibility as an occupying power" for the Palestinian territories, Abbas said, adding that Palestinians will press ahead with their legitimate struggle using peaceful means.

Under the plan, Israel would retain control of the contested occupied city of Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and annex settlements on Palestinian lands.

Trump said Palestinians would be allowed to declare a capital within annexed east Jerusalem.

Palestinian leaders have rejected the deal, saying it deserved to go in the "dustbin of history".

There was no immediate comment from the US or Israeli officials.

