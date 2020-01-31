Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world — will still be up for debate.

Britain officially departs the EU at 11 pm local time Friday, midnight in Brussels 2300 GMT. The departure comes 3½ years after the country voted by a margin of 52-48 to walk away from the club that it had joined in 1973.

It’s the first time a country has left the EU, and many in the bloc regard it as a sad day.

In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to sketch out the EU’s first steps as a group of 27, rather than 28.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet in the morning with his Cabinet in the pro-Brexit town of Sunderland, in northeast England.

He is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the country an hour before departure, calling Brexit “not an end but a beginning.”

According to his office, he will describe it as "a moment of real national renewal and change.”

Macron calls Brexit 'historic warning sign'

Brexit is a "historic warning sign" for the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron said hours before Britain's departure from the EU, adding that it meant "we need more Europe".

"This departure is a shock. It's a historic warning sign which must... be heard by all of Europe and make us reflect," Macron said in a short televised address.

Failure to reform the EU had turned the bloc into a "scapegoat", he said, adding that faced with China and the US, "we need more Europe".

Leave supporters celebrate

The government hopes the moment will be marked in a dignified, non-triumphalist fashion, with red, white and blue lights illuminating government buildings and a countdown clock projected onto the prime minister’s 10 Downing St residence.

Some Brexit supporters will be holding more raucous celebrations. Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage and his band of devotees will gather for patriotic songs and speeches in London's Parliament Square to mark a moment that even Farage sometimes doubted would ever come.

Britain was never a wholehearted EU member, but actually leaving the bloc was long considered a fringe idea. It gradually gained strength within the Conservative Party, which has a wing of fierce “Euroskeptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former prime minister David Cameron eventually agreed to hold a referendum, saying he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It hasn’t worked out that way.

A divided Britain