The Bank of England on Thursday slashed its estimates for UK economic growth this year and next, one day before the country exits the European Union.

It came as BoE policymakers, in governor Mark Carney's final monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, voted to keep its main interest rate at 0.75 per cent by a 7-2 majority.

"The question facing the MPC at this meeting was whether the new decade would start with a bang," Carney told a press conference, adding that he had "no regrets" over his monetary policy record at the BoE since taking the reins in 2013.

Some analysts had expected the Canada-born central banker to have joined the ranks of those demanding a quarter-point rate cut to 0.50 per cent.

The minutes of the latest BoE meeting showed that two doveish policymakers had cited "downside risks" to the bank's projections arising from "Brexit uncertainties and a weaker world outlook".

While not agreeing to a rate cut to help prop up Britain's economy, the central bank did predict troubles ahead.

The British economy would expand by only 0.8 percent this year, the BoE said, down sharply on its previous 1.2-per cent forecast.

In 2021, gross domestic product was expected to grow 1.4 percent, down on November's estimate of 1.7 per cent.

'Bank buys time'

"Given growing expectations of a rate cut this month, the overwhelming vote in favour of holding rates comes as a surprise," said Deloitte economist Debapratim De.

"The post-election bounce in business sentiment... seems to have bought the bank some time," he added in reference to the convincing election victory in December for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party that unlocked Brexit.

Britain departs the EU on Friday ahead of an 11-month transition period during which time Johnson's government will seek to strike new trade deals with the EU and countries worldwide.