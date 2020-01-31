The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December.

Total confirmed coronavirus deaths in China soared to 213 while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 9,692, Reuters reported citing China's national health commission.

Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

Experts concerned

Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and have noted with concern instances in other countries — including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam — where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human transmission.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted the worrisome spread of the virus between people outside China.

The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China but because of what is happening in other countries, he said.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems which are ill-prepared to deal with it."

“This declaration is not a vote of non-confidence in China ... on the contrary, WHO continues to have the confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak," he said.

On Thursday, France confirmed that a doctor who was in contact with a patient with the new virus later became infected himself. The doctor is now being treated in an isolated room at a Paris hospital. Outbreak specialists worry that the spread of new viruses from patients to health workers can signal the virus is becoming adapted to human transmission.

A declaration of a global emergency typically brings greater money and resources, but may also prompt nervous governments to restrict travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

Rising death toll in China

The death toll rose to 213 on Friday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical tests and even isolation.