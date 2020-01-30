Hamas political chief Ismail Haniya has sent letters to all the presidents, kings, and princes of the Islamic and Arab nations urging them to reject the US' so-called "deal of the century."

Haniya called on the leaders of the Arab and Islamic world in his letters to "urgently act to reject what the US president announced in the terms and plans of the project of the so-called deal of the century," according to a press statement issued by Hamas.

Haniya stressed the need to stand against all attempts to "harmonise with the approach of the American administration in dealing with the Palestinian issue and to take a firm stand against the blatant bias practised by the American administration from the Zionist settler and occupation schemes against the land, the people and the sanctities."

The top Hamas figure said he had contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas "in order to unify the Palestinian ranks in the face of this aggressive deal."

He said the two discussed a possible agreement "on joint action to address this disastrous announcement."

"All options have become legitimate in front of our Palestinian people and their living forces in the face of the decisions of this aggressive and unfair deal which targets the Palestinian presence, land, people, history and identity," Haniya added.

Questions emerge on Israel's West Bank annexation plans

Questions surfaced on Thursday over whether Israel would immediately seek to annex parts of the West Bank, after Trump's controversial peace plan announcement.

The plan, seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israeli goals, has been firmly rejected by the Palestinians.

It gives the Jewish state a US green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank, including in the strategic Jordan Valley.

But uncertainty was mounting over Israel's next moves.

After Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan in Washington on Tuesday, his ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the Jewish state "does not have to wait at all."

Israeli officials then said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch Trump ally, would seek cabinet approval on Sunday to annex settlements and territory that would be part of Israel under the US plan.

But Jared Kushner — Trump's adviser and son-in-law who spearheaded the Middle East initiative — said that Washington does not want any moves made before Israel's March 2 election.

Asked about the timing of any annexations in an interview with Gzero media, Kushner said, "The hope is they will wait until after the election.

"We'll start working on the technical stuff now, but I think we'd need an Israeli government in place in order to move forward," he added.

Netanyahu currently heads a caretaker government after his Likud failed to win a majority in two elections over the past year.