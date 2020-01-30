French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of meddling in the Libyan war and breaking an agreement made at the Berlin conference on Libya.

“I want to express my concerns with regard to the behaviour of Turkey at the moment, which is in complete contradiction with what President Tayyip Erdogan committed to at the Berlin conference,” Macron told a joint news conference.

The response from the Turkish side was swift.

"If France wants to contribute to the implementation of decisions taken at the [Berlin] Conference, it should first stop supporting Haftar," Hami Aksoy, Spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

Organised by Turkey and Russia, the Berlin conference brought the different stakeholders in the conflict and their backers to the table, with the aim of establishing a ceasefire. But the talks failed when the warlord and militia leader Khalifa Haftar refused to sign a deal for a permanent ceasefire.

“It is no secret that France has supported warlord Khalifa Haftar since 2011 to have the upper hand over the natural resources of Libya," Aksoy said.

Irritable

The Libyan war is just the latest example of Macron’s hostile approach towards Turkey’s active involvement in regional disputes.

In 2015, different factions from the Libyan opposition came together to unite around the political agreement that gave birth to the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al Sarraj.

The peace process, supported by the United Nations (UN), was not only welcomed by the international community but the UN Security Council as well.

However, the optimistic atmosphere was cut short and Libya quickly became a battlefield for regional powers to impose their own policies and agendas.