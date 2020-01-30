Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Wednesday they had launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including oil facilities belonging to the energy giant Aramco.

Houthi forces attacked "Aramco (facilities) in Jizan, Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait base and vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia with a large number of missiles and drones," spokesman Yahya Sarea told a press conference in the capital Sanaa.

Sarea did not specify when the strikes were carried out and neither Aramco nor the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government immediately responded to requests for confirmation.

Sarea said the attacks were "in retaliation for the escalation of air strikes by the enemy" during the recent fierce fighting between government and rebel troops to the north and east of Sanaa.

Attacks on Aramco oil facilities last September caused massive damage, halving the kingdom's crude output temporarily and creating havoc on global oil markets.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for those strikes, but the United States said the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran and amounted to "an act of war". Iran denied any involvement.