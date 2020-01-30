Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit the UN within two weeks to address the Security Council on his rejection of the new US Mideast plan, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.

Mansour told reporters he hoped the 15-member Security Council, at the same meeting that Abbas would address, would vote on a draft resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

However, the United States is certain to veto any such resolution, diplomats said, allowing the Palestinians to take the draft text to the 193-member UN General Assembly, where a vote would publicly show how Trump's plan has been received internationally.

"We will try our best with our friends to have the strongest possible draft resolution and to receive the strongest and largest possible voting in favour of that resolution," Mansour said.

He did not give details of what might be in the text.

"Of course we would like to see a strong, large opposition to this Trump plan," he said with Tunisian UN Ambassador Moncef Baati, currently serving a two-year term on the Security Council, standing beside him.

He said Abbas would use his visit to the United Nations in New York to "put before the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership against this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration."

Palestinians reject Trump's plan

Palestinians have rejected Trump's so-called peace plan.

Among other concessions to Israel, it would give the Jewish state control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital and let Israel annex the settlements it has built on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.