The German government admitted on Tuesday that its spy agencies still maintain contact with members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which orchestrated a failed coup in Turkey in 2016.

Responding to a question in parliament submitted by the opposition Left Party, the government confirmed Berlin’s ongoing contact with US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen’s group and his followers, who are often referred to as Gulenists.

But Berlin declined to provide any information about these contacts, arguing that doing so could reveal sources and undermine the functional capability of the spy agencies, referring to the country’s foreign intelligence agency the BND and domestic intelligence agency the BfV.

Left Party lawmaker Ulla Jelpke sharply criticised the government for hiding information from parliament and stressed that Berlin’s continued talks with FETO, mainly through its intelligence organisations, was an alarming development.

“It very much looks like the German government wants to keep its contacts with the Gulen network to have influence in a post-Erdogan Turkey. Until then, German intelligence organisations would like to benefit from the confidential information acquired by this movement through a decades-long campaign to infiltrate state institutions and through illegal eavesdropping,” she said.

FETO-linked groups, often referred to as Gulenists or the Hizmet movement in Germany, have long denied having a hidden agenda or pursuing any political goals and claim that they were only working for inter-religious dialogue, education and cultural projects.