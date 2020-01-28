Several children were killed and injured on Tuesday as forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli, according to the UN-recognised government.

"The tragedy occurred due to the fall of indiscriminate shells fired by the war criminal Khalifa Haftar, one of which landed in the backyard of a school in the Al Hadba Badri area," said a statement by the Government of National Accord.

"Initial reports suggest a number of children were killed and injured," the statement added.

