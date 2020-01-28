For the last 70 years, India has celebrated its coming of age as a republic with a slew of staid, official functions. But this year, on Sunday, January 26, it was a Republic Day with a difference.

For the first time, the day was celebrated by people on the streets, by citizens who make up the republic. The much-admired Indian Constitution, reputed for its clear commitment to egalitarianism, secularism and liberalism was on full public display.

The preamble starting with “We, the people..” was read out, recited and sung across India by citizens fearful that their much-cherished freedoms and equality were being trampled upon by last year's controversial amendment to the Citizenship Act of 1955.

The constitution has undoubtedly been the guardian of Indian democracy since its adoption in 1950, almost three years since it won independence from the British on August 15, 1947. It has been heavily quoted, argued over in courts, discussed in academic circles and proved to be an inspiration for other nations like South Africa, but never has it been brought out from its hallowed existence into the din and dust of the nation’s streets and held aloft as it has now.

For, the latest amendment has touched a raw nerve in the republic. The bill, for the first time, introduces a law that differentiates people based on their religion. According to the law, all those who illegally migrated to India (until December 31, 2014) from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship unless they are Muslim.

The amendment mentions explicitly members of the religions that will benefit: Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis.

This, according to a large section of people, violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which specifically prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion.

The Hindu nationalist BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his close associate Home Minister Amit Shah who piloted the amendment, say that citizenship will be given to those minorities who were religiously persecuted in neighbouring countries. But this clause does not find a place in the actual amendment.

What makes Muslims — who make up 20 percent of India’s population with an estimated 200 million in number — apprehensive is that the amendment comes close on the eve of a proposed exercise to determine who are Indian citizens and who are not.

Called the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, this massive exercise announced by the Modi government entails officials reaching out to every individual in the country seeking documents that prove they are citizens.

In a country like India, with millions below the poverty line and many more without any proper documentation, this could be disastrous. The latest amendment will ensure that most, except Muslims, are safe as they will get citizenship anyway.

But in the case of Muslims, if appropriate documents are not produced, it will be next to impossible to prove their citizenship which can mean life in a detention centre. Even if that does not happen, the fear is real as a distinct possibility.

There are other questions too that have arisen out of the amendment. For instance, opponents ask about illegal migrants from other neighbouring countries, say Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar?