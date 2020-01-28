Clashes between rival armed groups in Bria, a strategic town in eastern Central African Republic, have left dozens dead, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"There are about 50 dead. Some bodies were immediately buried by relatives, so it is difficult to give a precise figure," said the prefect of Haute-Kotto department, Evariste Binguinidji.

After mediation with UN peacekeeping forces sent to the area, "the town is calm. The armed groups have withdrawn their men from the town centre and displaced people have started to return," he said.

The clashes are the latest test to a nearly year-old agreement aimed at bringing peace to the CAR.

Deeply impoverished despite its mineral wealth, the CAR has been in the grip of militia violence since 2013.

More than two-thirds of the former French colony lies in the hands of armed groups, who typically claim ethnic or religious affiliations and often fight over mineral resources.

Violence on ethnic lines

Bria is the main town in a diamond-rich region.

Violence erupted there at the weekend between "ethnic groups", the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in CAR, Vladimir Monteiro said on Sunday.