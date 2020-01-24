Two Iraqi protesters were killed and several dozen wounded on Friday while attending an anti-government rally in the capital Baghdad, medical and police source told AFP.

One was shot by a live round in his neck and the second was hit with a military-grade tear gas canister, the sources said.

The violence came hours after thousands held an anti-US rally in the capital, which passed without incident.

Earlier, thousands of Iraqis rallied at two central Baghdad intersections on Friday after a prominent cleric called for a "million-strong" protest against American military presence in the country, following the US killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia chief.

The march, called by Muqtada al Sadr, aims to pressure Washington to pull out its troops, but many anti-government protesters fear it could overshadow their separate, months-long demonstrations that have challenged Iran-backed Shia groups' grip on power.

Tahrir square avoided

Sadr opposes all foreign interference in Iraq but has recently aligned himself more closely with Iran, whose allies have dominated state institutions since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Throngs of marchers started gathering early on Friday at al Hurriya Square in central Baghdad and near around the city's main university, Reuters witnesses said. Marchers avoided Tahrir square, a symbol of mass protests against Iraq' ruling elites.

"We want them all out – America, Israel and the corrupt politicians in government," said Raed Abu Zahra, a health ministry worker from southern city of Samawa, who arrived by bus at night and stayed in Sadr City, a sprawling district of Baghdad controlled by the cleric's followers.