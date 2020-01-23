France’s involvement in Syria goes back to at least World War I. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following the Great War, Syria became one of the League of Nations mandates under French Rule along with Greater Lebanon. The Arab-dominated region came under French rule from 1923 until its independence in 1945, just as Lebanon was.

While French interest in Syria may not have gone back as far as Napoleon Bonaparte, as US President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet perhaps facetiously, it goes back at least to the 1920s.

France has kept a close watch on Syrian affairs since its mandate over the country, and as some maintain, has cultivated a colonial tendency of separation and division, and to that end, has even supported groups that have been designated as terrorists by the EU and Turkey.

In an interview with The Economist in November 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised his American counterpart Trump on Syria.

"What we are currently experiencing," The Economist quoted Macron as saying with reference to the withdrawal of troops from Syria, is “the brain-death of NATO”. Macron argued: "You have no co-ordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None. You have an unco-ordinated aggressive action by another NATO ally, Turkey, in an area where our interests are at stake."

Business Insider, referring to The Economist article, wrote: "Macron added that the Turkish military incursion to fight the People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish-led militia, also presented NATO with a quagmire in Syria."