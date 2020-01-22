As the death toll from Wuhan coronavirus rises to 17, sparking panic worldwide, the previous outbreaks of contagious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) suggest that the world may not witness a pandemic at the moment, according to Onder Ergonul, an Istanbul-based professor who specialises in infectious diseases.

The Wuhan virus, called “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”, has infected more than 500 people in China. It has now spread to other countries including Korea, Thailand, Japan and the US.

Dr Ergonul says a major coronavirus outbreak was first seen the form of SARS in 2003, which reportedly came from small mammals in China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based in the United States, define coronaviruses as a large family of viruses with “some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals.” According to the CDC, in rare cases, animal coronaviruses “can evolve and infect people and then spread between people”.

According to Dr Ergonul, who's also the Education and Communications Officer of The European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), about 10,000 people were reported to be infected with the SARS virus in 2003, and about 10 percent of them died. “Therefore, it is 10 percent fatal,” he explains.

Dr Ergonul adds that MERS was another major coronavirus outbreak which occurred in 2012. The clinical information about this strand of virus is not definite. According to the US National Library of Medicine, it is unclear whether it came from animals. The mortality rate from MERS is 34.4 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

“Now we have the Wuhan pneumonia coronavirus,” Dr Ergonul says, reassuringly adding: “We are not expecting a pandemic at this moment.”

Yet, he points out: “There might be some more thousands of patients who will be infected.”