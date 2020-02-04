Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he met with the leader of Sudan's transitional government and that they began the process of normalisation, a major diplomatic breakthrough after years of Israeli efforts to improve ties with African nations.

Netanyahu said he met with General Abdel Fattah Burhan in Entebbe, Uganda, a meeting that was only made public afterward when the prime minister tweeted about it in Hebrew.

"We agreed to begin cooperation that will lead to normalisation of relations between the two countries," Netanyahu tweeted. "History!"

Netanyahu's office said the meeting came at the invitation of Uganda.

It said Netanyahu "believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction, and the prime minister expressed his views to the US Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo]".

That appeared to be a reference to Sudan's efforts to be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a key step in rebuilding its economy following the uprising that toppled longtime strongman Omar al Bashir last year.

Restoring ties with African nations

In recent years, Netanyahu has pushed to improve ties with African countries that have long had cool relations with Israel over the conflict with the Palestinians.

Restoring diplomatic ties with Sudan – a member of the Arab League – will be seen in Israel as a major achievement.

US allies Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab countries that have peace agreements with Israel.

It could also give Netanyahu a boost ahead of March 2 elections. He has portrayed himself as a world-class statesman who has developed close ties with world leaders as he has tried to keep the focus off his recent indictment on corruption charges.

Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday, saying his country is "returning to Africa in a big way" and urging the East African country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu spoke of "very important diplomatic, economic and security ties that will yet be told about".

He said that at the end of his visit to the East African nation he hopes to "have very good news" for Israel.

Bitter foes