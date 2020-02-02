China imposed a lockdown Sunday on a major city far away from the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic, as its death toll from the disease soared to 304 and the first foreign fatality was reported in the Philippines.

Ten days after locking down Wuhan, authorities on Sunday announced similar draconian curbs on people movement in Wenzhou, 800km away.

Wenzhou is a coastal city of nine million people in Zhejiang province, part of the eastern industrial heartland that has powered China's economic rise over recent decades.

Only one resident per household is allowed to go out every two days to buy necessities and 46 highway toll stations have been closed, authorities announced.

The city had previously closed public places such as cinemas and museums and suspended public transport.

Zhejiang has 661 confirmed infections, with 265 of those in Wenzhou, according to the government.

This is the highest tally for any province in China after ground-zero Hebei.

Since emerging out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and reached 24 countries.

Many of the infections overseas have been of people who had travelled from Wuhan or surrounding areas of Hubei province.

China has embarked on unprecedented efforts to contain the virus, which is believed to have jumped to humans from a Wuhan animal market and can be transmitted among people in a similar fashion to the flu.

Those efforts have included extraordinary quarantines in Wuhan and surrounding cities, with all transport routes out banned, effectively sealing of more than 50 million people.

First outside death

The person who died in the Philippines was a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the epidemic a global health emergency.

The Philippine Department of Health said the Chinese man was admitted on January 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, "the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise."

The man's 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, first tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban on all travellers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions.

The US, Japan, Singapore, and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and an assessment from the WHO that they were unnecessarily hurting trade and travel.

Army to oversee virus hospital

China's army on Sunday was given control of a nearly-finished field hospital that will treat patients at Wuhan.

Some 1,400 military medics will treat patients at the 1,000-bed hospital, dubbed "Fire God Mountain", which will receive its first patients on Monday – just 10 days after construction began, according to state media.

It is one of two makeshift medical facilities that the authorities decided to build in order to relieve hospitals swamped with patients in Wuhan.

The second field hospital, "Thunder God Mountain", is set to start admitting patients on Thursday, with 1,600 beds – 300 more than originally planned.

Officials fired over 'poor performance'

Meanwhile, six officials in the city of Huanggang, neighbouring the epicentre of Wuhan, were fired over "poor performance" in handling the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It cited the mayor as saying the city's "capabilities to treat the patients remained inadequate and there is a severe shortage in medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks".

Figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before spreading worldwide.