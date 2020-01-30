Warplanes struck a town in an opposition-held enclave in northwestern Syria, killing at least 10 people, including opposition activists, a rescue service said on Thursday.

The attack, believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian regime offensive, also put a local hospital out of service, they said.

The late Wednesday night assault on Ariha, a town in Idlib province, comes as the opposition-held enclave is under intense fire amid Syrian regime advances on the area that had been controlled by the opposition for nearly eight years.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll from the air strikes was at least 10 civilians.

The rescue Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said 11 people, including a child, were killed when the Russian warplanes hit a road used by displaced people trying to leave Ariha.

Both the Observatory and the White Helmets said a local hospital and a bakery were struck.

The Ariha hospital, known as al Shami, was no longer functional, the Observatory said. At least 24 people were wounded, including a doctor, a White Helmet volunteer, three women and two children, the rescuers said.

However, Moscow denied bombing a bakery and a medical clinic.

"The Russian aviation did not carry out any combat tasks in this area of Syria," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, calling foreign media reports a "provocation."

Assault on Idlib

The UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock described to the Security Council on Wednesday the dire conditions in the opposition-held areas.