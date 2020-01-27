TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey quake death toll rises to 41
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said over 1,600 people were injured and 45 people had been pulled from the rubble so far.
Turkey quake death toll rises to 41
Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey on January 26, 2020. / Reuters
January 27, 2020

The death toll from a powerful earthquake which struck eastern Turkey rose to 41, officials said on Sunday, as rescue efforts continued.

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit on Friday evening, with its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in Elazig province but also affected neighbouring cities and countries.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 41 people died, the majority in Elazig but at least four in nearby Malatya, and over 1,600 were injured.

Rescuers scrambled all of Saturday and searched Sunday to rescue people alive from under the rubble.

The latest number of individuals rescued was 45, according to AFAD.

Recommended

Nearly 80 buildings collapsed while 645 were heavily damaged in Elazig and Malatya, the agency said in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Saturday that Turkey's housing agency TOKI would "do whatever is necessary and make sure no one is left without a home".

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan visited the region and attended the funeral of two victims.

"We have borne many earthquakes but the nation has risen above them patiently," said Erdogan, asking citizens to exercise strength in their weakest hour.

Condolences poured in from world over, including from the US, Russia, Germany, France, Malaysia and Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan