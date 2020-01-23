At least one person was killed and five others were critically injured on Wednesday after gunfire broke out in downtwon Seattle, near a popular tourist area, police said.

Local media said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonalds fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market.

It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days.

"Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine," the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. "Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured."