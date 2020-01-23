The Libyan capital's only operational airport has closed again after threats by militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, dealing another setback to peace efforts as regional foreign ministers prepare to meet in Algeria on Thursday.

The airport has been hit multiple times since the start of a months-long offensive by militants led by the eastern-based warlord to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Mitiga airport authorities said late on Wednesday they were suspending air traffic "until further notice" after Haftar's spokesman threatened to attack planes flying over the city.

"Any military or civilian aircraft, regardless of its affiliation, flying over the capital will be destroyed," warned Haftar's spokesman Ahmad al Mesmari, adding that such flights would be considered a violation of a ceasefire in place since January 12.

Mesmari said the internationally-backed government was using the airport for military purposes as a base for Turkish soldiers sent by Ankara to support GNA leader Fayez al Sarraj.

Airport attacked

The airport earlier on Wednesday suspended flights for several hours after it was targeted by six Grad rockets in an offensive the GNA blamed on its rivals in Libya's five-year civil war. The attack took place just nine days after the facility reopened following a truce.

World powers have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to find a political solution to the grinding conflict, with neighbouring Algeria the latest country to host a meeting –– set for Thursday –– to discuss ways forward.

The Algerian foreign ministry said chief diplomats from Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Niger and Mali would meet in Algiers to advance "a political settlement to the crisis through an inclusive dialogue between all parties".

Algeria, which has stayed neutral in the Libyan conflict, shares a border of almost 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) with its neighbour, which has been rocked by violence since the 2011 toppling of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by NATO-backed insurgents.

It did not say whether Libyan delegations had been invited to the meeting but the GNA Foreign Minister Mohamad Tahar Siala issued a statement saying he was "refusing" to take part due to the presence of his counterpart in the rival administration backed by Haftar.