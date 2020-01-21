Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al Mawli al Salbi is the successor of Daesh, the Guardian newspaper has revealed, saying it confirmed the news with officers from two intelligence services, which weren't revealed in the report.

The report said Salbi was named a few hours after Baghdadi killed himself detonating an explosives-laden vest during a US raid in Syria’s Idlib in late October, 2019.

The group however named Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Quraishi as the successor. But many security analysts believe it's a pseudonym used to shield the new leader from the radar of intelligence agencies.

The other name that made rounds in the media as Baghdadi's replacement was Al Haj Abdullah Qardash.

Both Qardash and Salbi are Iraqi Turkmen from Tal Afar. Both are Daesh's non-Arab founding members. Salbi is known to be a sharia law graduate from the University of Mosul.

Since Daesh keeps giving new fake names to its members in order to dodge the security and intelligence agencies, Salbi was also known as Haji Abdullah, as per the Guardian report, and following the same logic "some circles" suggest Abdullah Qardash is one of Salbi’s many coded names. The Iraqi officials however believe Qardash is a different Daesh figure.