The 5+5 Military Commission will convene next week in Geneva to discuss the ceasefire between Libya's warring parties, a UN official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ghassan Salame, the UN special representative for Libya, said he is grateful for the participation and contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the international conference on Libya in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

"I'm [also] extremely grateful for the participation of the Turkish delegation in the sixth preparatory meetings we had for Berlin led by [Turkish presidential spokesperson] Ibrahim Kalin, with whom I had a number of bilateral and positive meetings," he said, praising Turkey's efforts for peace in Libya.

5+5 Commission

Regarding recent violations of the ceasefire, Salame said the UN has been following the breaches since the truce was called for by Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UN envoy pointed out that all parties at the Berlin conference had asked Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj and warlord Khalifa Haftar, who were in Berlin but not at the conference, "to extend the truce in order for us to give a chance for diplomacy".

Regarding the proposed 5+5 Military Commission to ensure the ceasefire, Salame said: "I have the five names from Mr Sarraj and the five names from Mr Haftar to have this joint commission meet as soon as possible so that the truce that has been called for by the two presidents [Erdogan and Putin] by the end of January becomes a full-fledged ceasefire."

At the Berlin conference, they agreed to a three-point plan – including the economic and financial, military and political track, he said.

Referring to Sarraj's statement that he will not sit at the negotiation table with Haftar anymore, he said the war continuing for nine months is a sign of the "polarisation".

"The country is now politically very polarised," he said, hoping that Libyans can become united.

Meanwhile, at Davos economic form, Turkey FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said every nation in Berlin peace process for Libya was in favour of a ceasefire but warlord Haftar did not commit to it.

On January 12, the conflicting parties announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. However, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.