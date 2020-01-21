US President Donald Trump has issued a flurry of statements to justify his assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, as well as Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, an Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Unit (PMU) commander.

Analysed in sequence, while Trump’s rhetoric may be full of bluster and threats, they serve as an indirect acknowledgement of the US finding itself on the defensive in the region, rather than having furthered any American interests. All the while, the US continues to lose its standing in Iraq.

Trump’s decision to order the assassination may be a short term tactical victory but might result in a long term strategic defeat.

NATOME

After the assassination of Soleimani, the Islamic Republic launched a salvo of ballistic missiles against US military forces in Iraq. Hours after the attack, Trump took a triumphant tone, delivering a speech which essentially deescalated the conflict. During the address, he said, “I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.”

Trump even coined a new term “NATOME” (NATO Middle East) to sell the alliance on the idea. However, not only was the suggestion met with incredulity by members of the Alliance, but various members such as Germany are withdrawing its troops for security concerns.

Trump did not specify what NATOME’s mission would be in the region, but one assumes he would want NATO to confront Iran.

NATO can play a productive role in the Middle East, not confronting Iran, but aiding the region in climate change mitigation, as it has done successfully in the Balkans and Central Asia, playing the role of a CATO or Climate Alliance Treaty Organisation, particularly in Iraq, where it was based.

Trump’s action may preclude the Alliance from playing this role, at least in Iraq.

The Ain Al Asad base

Make no mistake about it, the attack on Soleimani and Muhandis was a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty. But to add insult to injury, Trump’s statements in the aftermath of this decision — adamant that American troops remain in Iraq despite the parliament and prime minister’s request for their withdrawal — are another sign of disrespect.

In a press conference with reporters, Trump said, “We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.” Such rhetoric, referring to the Ain al Asad base, is reminiscent of Trump asking Mexico to pay for the border wall.

Speaking from Air Force One, Trump said that if Iraq asked US forces to leave, “we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before, ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.”