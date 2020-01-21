The 2009 crash of a Boeing jetliner operated by Turkish Airlines bears uncanny similarities to the crashes of two Boeing aircrafts last year that left 346 people dead and forced the American aerospace titan to ground an entire fleet.

The crash of a Boeing 737 NG, or Next Generation, Max aeroplane near Amsterdam and the crashes of the 2019 flights in Indonesia and Ethiopia all included the failure of a single sensor that led to cascading computer errors, according to a review obtained by The New York Times.

Boeing also failed to provide pilots with information that could have been critical to prevent the tragedies.

The 2009 crash “represents such a sentinel event that was never taken seriously”, Sidney Dekker, an aviation safety expert who was commissioned by the Dutch Safety Board to analyse the crash, told the newspaper.

Dekker's review pointed the finger squarely at Boeing who he said sought to shield its "design shortcomings," by seeking to place blame on the pilots who it said should have been more attentive.

Dekker's findings went unpublished by the Dutch Safety Board, which either erased or "amended" its findings in the face of pushback from an American team that included Boeing representatives and US safety officials.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1951 crashed on approach to Amsterdam's main international airport. The pilots were asked by air traffic control to carry out a difficult landing manoeuvre that included slowing the aircraft while descending more quickly than would be typical.

The pilots had not yet completed their landing checklist and should have circled around for another approach in-line with airline procedure, according to the Times, which also noted that violations were "commonplace" at the airport.

But in carrying out the landing manoeuvre the aircraft had slowed too much, setting off shaking in the pilots' controls stick that warned the plane would quickly stall. One pilot then pushed the throttle forward to gain speed, but the computer commanded the engine idle as soon as he let go.

The captain then disabled autothrottle, and sought to increase thrust to maximum, but the effort came too late and the plane quickly plunged into a field less than a mile from its destination, killing all three pilots, a crew member and five passengers.