President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with a bullish talk on the American economy and lashed out at his Senate impeachment trial back in Washington.

Trump called a surprise news conference on Wednesday to mark a "tremendous two days" at the glitzy summit of world leaders and financiers in Davos, which has served as a respite from the trial underway in Washington.

"It's such a hoax," Trump said of the impeachment case against him. "I think it's so bad for our country.”

Trump gave his legal team high marks after more than 12 hours of arguments on procedural motions in which Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.

But Trump said he wanted to see his aides, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, testify in the Senate.

"Personally, I'd rather go the long route," he said, referring to calling witnesses in the Senate trial, before suggesting that there were "national security" concerns to allowing their testimony.

Trump said he wants to deliver the State of the Union address as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing. He said the scheduled February 4 address is “very important to what I am doing” in setting his administration’s agenda.

Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers serving as prosecutors in the trial, saying that he'd like to "sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces" on the Senate floor during the trial but that his attorneys might have a problem with it.

Senate approves trial rules, rejects witnesses

The US Senate plunged into Trump’s impeachment trial, with Republicans abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two days but solidly rejecting Democratic demands for more witnesses to expose Trump’s "trifecta" of offences.

The marathon session started Tuesday with a setback for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president's legal team, exposing a crack in the GOP ranks and the growing political unease over the historic impeachment proceedings unfolding amid a watchful public in an election year. But it ended near 0700GMT Wednesday, with Republicans easily approving the new trial rules largely on their terms.

Bitter late-night session

“It’s about time we bring this power trip in for a landing,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the president's lead lawyer, lashing out at the House Democrats prosecuting the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said about the impeachment proceeding “and it should end”.

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open the session, with House prosecutors on one side, Trump's team on the other, in the well of the Senate, as senators sat silently at their desks under oath to do “impartial justice”. No cellphones or other electronics were allowed.

As the day stretched deep into the night, lawyerly arguments gave way to more pointedly political ones.

Tempers flared and senators paced the chamber. Democrats pursued what may be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After one particularly bitter exchange, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of admonishing both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel to “remember where they are”.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body,” the usually reserved Roberts said.

He told them that the description of the Senate stemmed from a 1905 trial when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members should ”avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse”.

Democrats' subpoena, witness requests rejected

Over and over, Republicans turned back Democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, State Department, Defense Department, and budget office.

By the same 53-47 party-line, they turned away witnesses with front-row seats to Trump's actions, including acting White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser critical of the Ukraine policy.

Only on one amendment (to ensure a vote later on additional witnesses) did a single Republican, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, join Democrats. But it, too, was rejected 52-48.

As the hours mounted, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed back an offer from McConnell to more quickly stack the votes.

“It's not our job to make it easy for you,” Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it hard to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

As the visitors' gallery filled with guests, actress-and-activist Alyssa Milano among them and Trump’s most ardent House allies lining the back rows, the day quickly took on the cadence of a trial proceeding over whether the president's actions toward Ukraine warranted removal from office.

Earlier, McConnell stunned senators and delayed the start of proceedings with his decision to back off some of his proposed rules. Republicans were said to be concerned over the political optics of “dark of night” sessions.

Instead, 24 hours of opening arguments for each side will be spread over three days, for a moment swelling Democrats' momentum as they push to break the stand-off over calling new witnesses.

Cipollone led the prosecution, scoffing that the House charges against Trump were “ridiculous”, insisting the president “has done absolutely nothing wrong”.

The White House legal team did not dispute Trump's actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favour”, which was to investigate Democrat Joe Biden as the US was withholding military aid the ally desperately needed as it faced off with hostile Russia on its border.